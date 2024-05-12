iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.74

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 5322121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

