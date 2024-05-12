Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on J. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

