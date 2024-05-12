John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.70

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 8049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $724.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.