John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.80

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

