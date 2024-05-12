John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.80

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.