JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $566.00

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 566 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 564.20 ($7.09), with a volume of 778944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561 ($7.05).

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 552.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 519.18.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,068.97%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.