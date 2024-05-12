Lara Caimi Sells 9,375 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,312.50.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

