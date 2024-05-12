Lara Caimi Sells 9,375 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,312.50.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

