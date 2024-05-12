Longeveron (LGVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.40). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LGVN opened at $1.46 on Friday. Longeveron has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.51.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Longeveron from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
