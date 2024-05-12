Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after buying an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 875,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 352,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.88. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $174,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,800.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $174,925.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,800.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,804 shares of company stock worth $3,211,869 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

