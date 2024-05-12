Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 18.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 591,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 90,932 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.