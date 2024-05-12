Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,967 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 82.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.68 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

