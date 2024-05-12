Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,192 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cactus by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 138,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 181.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

