LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Cut by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,951,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,446,000 after buying an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $268.64 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.35 and a fifty-two week high of $276.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

