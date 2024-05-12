LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 5,368 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

