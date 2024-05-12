Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 7,524,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 32,617,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 631,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.