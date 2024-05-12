Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after buying an additional 1,189,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.46 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $878.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $951.55.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.