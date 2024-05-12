Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 117 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

