Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Raised to $8.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 633,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 500,182 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

