Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 108,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

