Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $42.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.