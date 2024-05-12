Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Mercantile Bank Price Performance
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
