Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 31229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Mercer International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $296,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $261,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.