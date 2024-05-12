Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Position Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $80.83 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.