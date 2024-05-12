Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,254 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,202 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.74 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

