Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

