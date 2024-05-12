Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 202.08%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

