Metis Global Partners LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

