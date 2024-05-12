Metis Global Partners LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.