Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Nordson by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $278.89 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.90 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.