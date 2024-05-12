Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

MTN stock opened at $198.52 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.43 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.25%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

