Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 360 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Catalent by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $4,187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

