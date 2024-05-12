Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 420 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

WYNN stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

