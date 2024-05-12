Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 805 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock worth $13,613,773. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $77.98 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.