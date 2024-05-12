MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.