Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 97.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $832,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

