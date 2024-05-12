Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 123,223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $414.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $306.26 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.91. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

