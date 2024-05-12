Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.5% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 56,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 47.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,298,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $410,023,000 after acquiring an additional 418,433 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.61.

Shares of MSFT opened at $414.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $306.26 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.85 and its 200-day moving average is $392.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

