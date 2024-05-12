Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.97 and a beta of 1.12. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 77.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,746 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 144,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

