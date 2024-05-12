Mizuho Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $66.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 100.05% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

