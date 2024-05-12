Mizuho Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $71.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Shares of OXY opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

