Mizuho Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $47.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $62.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.73.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

