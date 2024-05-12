Morgan Stanley Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $106.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.