Morgan Stanley Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $135.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Visteon has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

