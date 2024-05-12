M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,686 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,734 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 240.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,688,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,395 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,198,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 541,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 445,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

BAM stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

