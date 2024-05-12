M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,352,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 96.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.84.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $374.63 on Friday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.12.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

