M&T Bank Corp Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.7 %

AGM opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $122.96 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.