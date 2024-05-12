M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,230 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,831,000 after acquiring an additional 181,889 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $92,872,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after buying an additional 141,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

