M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,457 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.