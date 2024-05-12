M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Ameren by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 93.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Ameren by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

