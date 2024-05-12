MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

MVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

