NanoXplore (GRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect NanoXplore to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.35 million. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%.

Shares of TSE GRA opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$417.75 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.32. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre-Yves Terrisse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$26,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,780 shares of company stock valued at $88,969. Insiders own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoXplore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

