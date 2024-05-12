National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,591 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 134.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Leidos by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $147.48 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

